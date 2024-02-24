Left Menu

Rajasthan: Govt school teacher suspended for disrespecting Goddess Saraswati and hurting religious sentiments

A government school teacher, posted in Rajasthans Baran district, has been suspended for disrespecting Goddess Saraswati and hurting religious sentiments, officials on Saturday said.Primary school teacher Hemlata Bairwa was suspended on Friday following on an order by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, they said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 24-02-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 16:29 IST
Rajasthan: Govt school teacher suspended for disrespecting Goddess Saraswati and hurting religious sentiments
  • Country:
  • India

A government school teacher, posted in Rajasthan's Baran district, has been suspended for disrespecting Goddess Saraswati and hurting religious sentiments, officials on Saturday said.

Primary school teacher Hemlata Bairwa was suspended on Friday following on an order by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar, they said. ''Some people give weightage to themselves so much, their 'chaal' (working style) is not yet gone and they ask what is the contribution of Goddess Saraswati in school, whoever has said so in this area, I suspend him/her,'' Dilawar had said addressing a public gathering during his tour in Kishanganj area in Baran district on Thursday.

A day after the minister's announcement in public, the district education (elementary) officer of Baran on Friday issued order for suspension of Prabodhak level 1 teacher, Hemlata Bairwa, posted at government primary school at Lakdai village in Kishanganj area in Baran district in view of under-consideration of disciplinary action against her.

However, the official at Baran district education department claimed the suspension order was issued after initial inquiry into hurting and provoking religious sentiments against Bairwa was over.

In an initial inquiry into controversy over placement of Goddess Saraswati's picture on stage at Republic Day function in the government primary school at Lakadia in Kishanganj area, the teacher was found responsible for hurting and provoking religious sentiments of local people and on basis of the same, order for her suspension was issued on Friday, Baran district education (elementary) officer Piyush Kumar Sharma told PTI on Saturday morning.

Sharma added the teacher was also ordered to register her attendance at directorate, elementary education, Bikaner, during this period.

The teacher could have averted the controversy and allowed the Republic Day function to go on smoothly, simply by agreeing with the locals and placing Goddess Saraswati's picture, but instead she hurt the sentiments and provoked the locals, the officer said. A dispute had erupted between the primary teacher and other villagers during the Republic Day function in the school on January 26 this year. Bairwa refused to put the picture of Goddess Saraswati on stage at the function along with the pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar while the local villagers insisted on placing the picture of Goddess Saraswati on the stage. The teacher further provoked the locals saying Goddess Saraswati contributed nothing for school and education. Earlier on Thursday, two other government teachers were suspended and an inquiry was initiated against third female teacher, all from government senior secondary school Khajuri in Sangod area of Kota district for their alleged involvement in Love Jihad, Islamic Jihad and ties with banned Islamic outfits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024