Punjab Guv summons budget session starting from Mar 1
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab governor has summoned the budget session commencing from March 1, an official spokesperson on Saturday said.
The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday gave a nod for convening the budget session of the state assembly from March 1 till 15 while the state budget will be presented on March 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Punjab Cabinet
- Punjab
Advertisement