Maratha quota agitation: Curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad taluka to ensure peace, law and order

A curfew has been imposed in Ambad taluka of Maharashtra's Jalna district to prevent any law and order issue in view of the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation by activist Manoj Jarange, as per an order issued by the district administration.

Jalna collector Srikrushna Panchal in the order said Jarange announced on Sunday that he will go to Mumbai and agitate over his demand of reservation for the Maratha community.

There is a possibility that quota supporters may arrive at Antarwali Sarati village in Ambad taluka of Jalna, where the activist has been staging a hunger strike, to stop him (from going to Mumbai).

Due to the huge crowd, there is a possibility that traffic on Dhule-Mumbai highway and tehsils near Ambad may be affected, the order mentioned.

This may impact peace and create law and order issues. Hence, curfew has been imposed under CrPC section 144 (2) by the district collector in Ambad taluka from Monday midnight till further orders, it said.

Government offices, schools, movement on national highways, milk distribution, media and hospitals are exempted from this order, the collector said.

Jarange on Sunday night left from Antarwali Sarati and reached nearby Bhamberi village.

However, on Monday morning, the protesting activist returned to Antarwali Sarati and started taking medical treatment.

Earlier, speaking in Antarwali Sarati on Sunday, Jarange alleged that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to kill him. Jarange also announced that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.

He had also said a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on the claim.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said Jarange must not test the patience of his government.

Shinde also took a swipe at the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) while responding to Jarange.

''I wonder why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray,'' Shinde said.

The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session last Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category.

But Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category and converting the notification on ‘blood relatives’ of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

The budget session of the state legislature will be held from Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)