Left Menu

J’khand cabinet approves pre-schooling initiative ‘Anganwadi Chalo Abhiyan’

Additionally, anganwadi centres will receive benches and desks every five years, he added.The government also decided to provide 200 units of free electricity to families of the Tana Bhagat tribal community, who are ardent followers of Mahatma Gandhi.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-02-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 22:11 IST
J’khand cabinet approves pre-schooling initiative ‘Anganwadi Chalo Abhiyan’
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday approved its ambitious Anganwadi Chalo Abhiyan, an initiative aimed at providing pre-school training to children at anganwadi centres, an official said.

The cabinet allocated Rs 211.48 crore for the initiative, which will cater to children between the ages of three and six years.

According to cabinet secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh, the pre-school classes have been categorised based on the age groups of children.

''Classes for three to four-year-olds will be called Nav Kadam, for four to five-year-olds, Shishu Kadam, and for five to six-year-olds, Bal Kadam,'' he said.

Each student enrolled in the programme will receive two T-shirts, two pants or skirts, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, one workbook, one activity book, one pencil box, and one packet of crayons annually, he added.

An expenditure of Rs 1,400 will be incurred per student every year. Additionally, anganwadi centres will receive benches and desks every five years, he added.

The government also decided to provide 200 units of free electricity to families of the Tana Bhagat tribal community, who are ardent followers of Mahatma Gandhi. This decision was made during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

The cabinet passed about 40 agendas, including increasing the tenure of Jharkhand Election Commissioner. Previously, the tenure of the commissioner was three years or until the age of 64. Now, the tenure will be extended to four years or until the age of 65.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved an increase in the meal allowance from Rs 1,400 per month to Rs 2,290 per month for students of government residential schools, including Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and Subhas Chandra Bose Residential schools.

Additionally, the approval to upgrade 166 high schools to plus-2 schools was also granted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vaccine in India; India court bars yoga guru's Patanjali from publishing some medicine ads and more

Health News Roundup: Japan's Takeda in regulatory talks to launch dengue vac...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Spring training roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers in Dodgers debut and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pochettino asks Chelsea owners to be patient; Sp...

 Global
4
Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

Samsung begins sampling 256GB SD Express microSD card

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024