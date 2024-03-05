Navy submitted proposal to alter rank nomenclature after induction of women sailors: Admiral Kumar

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar announced on Tuesday that a proposal to alter rank nomenclature and make them gender-neutral has been submitted to the Defence Ministry following the inclusion of women as sailors.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new administrative building of the Naval War College (NWC) in Verem, North Goa, the Chief of Naval Staff highlighted the Navy's shift towards gender neutrality and expressed optimism about the emergence of a female Naval chief in the foreseeable future.

''We follow all roles, all ranks. Hoping that 30-35 years down the line we will have a woman chief of naval staff speaking to you all,'' Admiral Kumar said.

He noted the current presence of a female commanding officer of a ship based in Goa and the introduction of women sailors within the ranks.

Addressing the need for inclusive terminology, Admiral Kumar stated, ''Women cannot be sea-men,'' proposing designations such as 'nausainik class I' or 'nausainik class II' to ensure gender neutrality in rank titles''.

He underscored the Navy's commitment to aligning with the policies of the Government and embracing the concept of ''nari shakti'' (women's power) within the force.

Admiral Kumar emphasised the Navy's openness to women across all branches, including roles as marine commandos, based on their capability, confidence, competence, and ability to fulfil naval duties.

''We have women in the ranks for the first time since last year, and within a year-and-a-half, we have 1,124 women sailors. They are going to board ships shortly,'' he said.

He also stressed the importance of honouring India's heritage and shedding colonial legacies within the Navy. ''The effort is to move all the old things that we have inherited, the colonial stuff, and bring in pride based upon our viraasat (heritage),'' the Navy chief added.

Established in 1988 as the College of Naval Warfare at INS Karanja, Mumbai, the institution was renamed the Naval War College in 2010 before relocating to Goa in 2011.

The college plays a crucial role in providing advanced professional military education to Indian Navy officers, with a focus on fostering future leadership through collaboration and training.

In line with the vision of 'SAGAR' - Security and Growth for All in the Region, the Naval War College conducts a maritime security course involving military officers from India's maritime neighbourhood.

Since its inception, the college has trained 2,000 defence officers and 40 foreign officers.

The college has a mix of officers from all three services who are prepared for future leadership roles.

