Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar launches future ready skills targeting four lakh youth of Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 22:29 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Electronics_GoI)
  • Country:
  • India

The youth in Kerala will be empowered with future ready skills, Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Tuesday.

The Union MoS for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology was speaking after launching the future ready, job ready skills under the next phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a release issued by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) said.

The aim of the initiative is to accelerate the pace of skill development and ensure that India's talent is equipped with relevant and cutting-edge skills, the release said.

''At the core of this initiative lies PMKVY 4.0, a groundbreaking programme set to impart futuristic skills to approximately four lakh young individuals over the next three years.

''With a strategic emphasis on domains like Additive Manufacturing, 3D printing AI - Data Quality Analysis, Drone Manufacturing, and Electric Vehicle Service Technician training, this initiative promises to equip our youth with the cutting-edge skills demanded by emerging industries,'' it said.

Speaking at the event, Chandrasekhar was quoted in the release as having said that ''knowledge is power, but what is even more powerful is knowledge with skills''.

''The Narendra Modi Government is on a mission that, within the next five years, young Malayalis in Thiruvananthapuram will no longer be left out without skills. The FutureSkills programme was devised to provide opportunities to all.

''As a Malayali, it is disheartening to witness the lack of opportunities in Kerala -- the absence of factories, tech hubs, and investments. However, we will ensure that there are opportunities for all, ensure that there are more skills and newer ways to earn for all,'' he said.

The event also saw the launch of the Language Proficiency Programme at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI-Women), Thiruvananthapuram.

''In partnership with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), this programme offers comprehensive courses in German and Japanese languages, empowering our youth to enhance their linguistic prowess and compete for lucrative international career opportunities,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

