Patnaik launches 'Nabin Magic Card' for UG, PG students

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the 'Nabin Magic Card' for undergraduate and postgraduate students, an official release said.

On the occasion of the CM's father Biju Patnaik's 108th birth anniversary, the initiative was rolled out and registration on an online portal commenced.

Launching the web portal, Patnaik called the youth wealth of the nation and said his government wanted them to realise their potential.

He said the 'Nabin Odisha Magic Card' will help students in personality development, reduce the financial burden on parents and create opportunities for career progression and employment.

With the smartcard, students will be able to access WiFi facilities, recharge mobile phones, get online coaching and discounts on the purchase of books and fare concessions on travel by bus, train and plane.

All undergraduate and postgraduate students in Odisha are eligible to register for the card from March 5 at www.magiccard.odisha.gov.in.

By excelling academically, engaging in community service, and participating in extracurricular activities, students earn points that lead to greater rewards, the statement from the CMO said.

With four card levels -- regular, silver, gold, and platinum -- benefits increase with a student's achievements.

