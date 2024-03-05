Left Menu

Patnaik launches 'Nabin Magic Card' for UG, PG students

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-03-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 23:11 IST
Patnaik launches 'Nabin Magic Card' for UG, PG students
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched the 'Nabin Magic Card' for undergraduate and postgraduate students, an official release said.

On the occasion of the CM's father Biju Patnaik's 108th birth anniversary, the initiative was rolled out and registration on an online portal commenced.

Launching the web portal, Patnaik called the youth wealth of the nation and said his government wanted them to realise their potential.

He said the 'Nabin Odisha Magic Card' will help students in personality development, reduce the financial burden on parents and create opportunities for career progression and employment.

With the smartcard, students will be able to access WiFi facilities, recharge mobile phones, get online coaching and discounts on the purchase of books and fare concessions on travel by bus, train and plane.

All undergraduate and postgraduate students in Odisha are eligible to register for the card from March 5 at www.magiccard.odisha.gov.in.

By excelling academically, engaging in community service, and participating in extracurricular activities, students earn points that lead to greater rewards, the statement from the CMO said.

With four card levels -- regular, silver, gold, and platinum -- benefits increase with a student's achievements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
3
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024