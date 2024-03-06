Left Menu

P-note investment slightly drop to Rs 1.43 lakh cr in Jan on high valuations

Investment in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes slightly declined to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in January-end over the preceding month amid cautious stance adopted by the foreign investors owing to high valuation.Overall, the investment through the route saw an upward trend in the last one year with the investment rising from Rs 91,469 crore in January 2023 to Rs 1,49,447 crore in December 2023.Participatory notes P-notes are issued by registered Foreign Portfolio Investors FPIs to overseas investors who wish to be a part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 16:48 IST
P-note investment slightly drop to Rs 1.43 lakh cr in Jan on high valuations
Investment in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes slightly declined to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in January-end over the preceding month amid cautious stance adopted by the foreign investors owing to high valuation.

Overall, the investment through the route saw an upward trend in the last one year with the investment rising from Rs 91,469 crore in January 2023 to Rs 1,49,447 crore in December 2023.

Participatory notes (P-notes) are issued by registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be a part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

According to Sebi data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, and hybrid securities -- stood at Rs 1.43 lakh crore at the end of January this year as compared to Rs 1.49 lakh crore at the end of December 2023.

The growth in P-notes generally aligns with the trend in FPI flows. When there is a global risk to the environment, investment through this route increases and vice-versa.

Market experts said that FPIs started the new year with a cautious approach opting to book profits in the Indian equity markets as key stock indices touched all-time high levels.

Moreover, uncertainty over the interest rate scenario also prompted them to stay on the sidelines and wait for further cues, before deciding to invest in emerging markets like India, they added.

Of the total Rs 1.43 lakh crore this route till January 2024, Rs 1.26 lakh crore was invested in equities, Rs 16,731 crore in debt and Rs 445 crore in hybrid securities.

On the other hand, assets under custody of FPIs grew to nearly Rs 67 lakh crore in January this year from Rs 66.09 lakh crore in the preceding month.

Meanwhile, FPIs pulled out over Rs 25,700 crore from equities last month, however, they infused Rs 19,836 crore in the debt market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

