Left Menu

4-year-old girl killed in fire at residential school in Chhattisgarh

She was staying with her elder sister, who is a student of the school, since the last few days, the official said.All 380 students of the facility were safely evacuated by porta cabin staffers and local villagers.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 07-03-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 09:01 IST
4-year-old girl killed in fire at residential school in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old girl was killed after a major fire broke out in a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Bijapur district, officials said on Thursday.

The blaze erupted late Wednesday night at the porta cabin (prefabricated portable structure) school for girls in Chintakonta village under Awapalli police station limits, a school education department official here said.

The victim was not a student of the school. She was staying with her elder sister, who is a student of the school, since the last few days, the official said.

''All 380 students of the facility were safely evacuated by porta cabin staffers and local villagers. However, later it was found that the younger sister of a student was missing. She died of burn injuries,'' he said.

After being alerted, a fire brigade team reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control with the help of villagers, officials said.

Visuals of the spot showed the porta cabin structure was completely gutted in the fire.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

Porta cabins are used for setting up school infrastructure in some of the Naxal-affected areas of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024