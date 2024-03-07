Left Menu

Students writing public exam need not panic: Puducherry Collector assures normal life during bandh

All necessary steps have been taken to ensure that students face no difficulty in reaching the examination centres, he added.The AIADMK as well as parties of the INDIA bloc have called for a bandh on Friday to condemn the failure of the territorial government to prevent drug menace and also to protect the lives of youth.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 07-03-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 23:49 IST
Students writing public exam need not panic: Puducherry Collector assures normal life during bandh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

District Collector A Kulothungan on Thursday said that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that normal life and the regular functioning of essential services would not be affected in Puducherry on Friday when some political parties have called for a bandh.

He said that students need not panic and that they would be able to sit for the public examinations on Friday without any disruptions.

A joint meeting of police officials and sub-collectors of Puducherry was held earlier in the day and steps were finalised to ensure the smooth functioning of services tomorrow, the collector said in a release. All necessary steps have been taken to ensure that students face no difficulty in reaching the examination centres, he added.

The AIADMK as well as parties of the INDIA bloc have called for a bandh on Friday to ''condemn the failure of the territorial government to prevent drug menace and also to protect the lives of youth''. The parties who called for the bandh separately said that the recent murder of a minor girl was clear proof of how drug peddlers play havoc with lives of the youth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
3
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil acne treatments, U.S. lab reports; Dengue outbreaks on rise in Brazil as vaccine rollout lags and more

Health News Roundup: Cancer-causing chemical found in Clinique, Clearasil ac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024