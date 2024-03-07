Students writing public exam need not panic: Puducherry Collector assures normal life during bandh

District Collector A Kulothungan on Thursday said that all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that normal life and the regular functioning of essential services would not be affected in Puducherry on Friday when some political parties have called for a bandh.

He said that students need not panic and that they would be able to sit for the public examinations on Friday without any disruptions.

A joint meeting of police officials and sub-collectors of Puducherry was held earlier in the day and steps were finalised to ensure the smooth functioning of services tomorrow, the collector said in a release. All necessary steps have been taken to ensure that students face no difficulty in reaching the examination centres, he added.

The AIADMK as well as parties of the INDIA bloc have called for a bandh on Friday to ''condemn the failure of the territorial government to prevent drug menace and also to protect the lives of youth''. The parties who called for the bandh separately said that the recent murder of a minor girl was clear proof of how drug peddlers play havoc with lives of the youth.

