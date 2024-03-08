Left Menu

12-hour bandh in eastern Nagaland demanding separate state

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:08 IST
A 12-hour bandh was enforced in the six districts of eastern Nagaland on Friday, demanding a separate state.

The bandh was called by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) along with its tribal bodies and frontal organisations, demanding a separate state carved out with the six districts in the eastern part of the state.

The organisations declared a ''public emergency'' on Tuesday, stating that it would not allow any political party to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Vehicles remained off the roads, markets were shut, institutions and government offices were closed in Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator districts.

These districts are mainly inhabited by the tribes of Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir and Yimkhiung.

During the bandh, which began at 6 am and continued till 6 pm, the districts wore a deserted look.

ENPO vice president W Bendang Chang said the bandh was a success and it passed off peacefully.

He said the ENPO has decided to continue the bandh on Saturday as well.

However, the restrictions on movement of vehicles and opening of business establishments have been lifted, he added.

The ENPO said that no private vehicles will be allowed to carry out government duty and also the functioning of government offices will be seriously dealt with.

The ENPO has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that the six districts have been neglected in all aspects for years.

