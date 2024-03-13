Left Menu

Global survey on safety and protection of environmental journalists

Updated: 13-03-2024
UNESCO in partnership with the International Federation for Journalists (IFJ), have designed a global survey on the safety and protection of environmental journalists. 

This survey forms part of a wider study on the safety of environmental journalists commissioned by UNESCO to:

Help map the breadth of the problem internationally; Aid understanding of the vectors, modes and characteristics of its various manifestations around the world;

Note the intersectional factors (e.g. race, ethnicity, gender identity) and impacts;

Assess the efficacy of existing attempts to address the crisis;

And consider any recommendation that will be shared with UNESCO Member States, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders to enable more effective attempts at countering the problem.

We would like to invite you to respond to this important survey, which is available in seven languages (English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Arabic and Portuguese). We would also like to encourage you to share with your colleagues. It will be closing end of March.

