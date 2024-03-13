NITI Aayog launches 'vocal for local' initiative to promote grassroots-level entrepreneurship

NITI Aayog on Wednesday launched the 'Vocal for Local' initiative under its Aspirational Blocks Programme to bolster local economies and fostering grassroots-level entrepreneurship, an official statement said.

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam in his keynote address urged the district collectors and block-level officials to collaborate with partners like Government e-Marketplace (GeM), and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to facilitate sustainable growth of micro enterprises in Aspirational Blocks. According to the statement, the partners will also provide technical and operational support for the facilitation of e-commerce onboarding, establishing linkages, financial/digital literacy, documentation/certification, and skill enhancement.

