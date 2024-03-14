Left Menu

Congo faces unprecedented crisis as violence displaces 250,000 in the last month, a UN official says

PTI | Goma | Updated: 14-03-2024 06:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 06:16 IST
Congo faces unprecedented crisis as violence displaces 250,000 in the last month, a UN official says
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Escalating violence in Congo's eastern region has displaced at least 250,000 people in the last month, a senior United Nations official said on Wednesday, describing the situation as an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Far from the nation's capital, Kinshasa, eastern Congo has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking a share of the region's gold and other resources as they carry out mass killings. The result is one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, with about 7 million people displaced, many of them beyond the reach of aid.

"It's really heartbreaking (and) what I saw is truly a horrible situation,'' Ramesh Rajasingham, director of coordination in the UN humanitarian office, told The Associated Press.

Rajasingham visited the city of Goma, where many are taking refuge. "Such a large number of displaced persons in such a short time is unprecedented," he said.

Amid intensified fighting with security forces, the M23 rebel group — the most dominant in the region with alleged links to neighbouring Rwanda — has continued to attack villages, forcing many to flee to Goma, the region's largest city whose estimated population of 2 million people is already overstretched with inadequate resources.

While M23 has said it is targeting security forces and not civilians, it has laid siege to several communities, with about half of North Kivu province under its control, according to Richard Moncrieff, the Crisis Group's Great Lakes region director, leaving many trapped and out of the reach of humanitarian aid.

"We fled insecurity, but here too, we live in constant fear," Chance Wabiwa, 20, said in Goma where she is taking refuge. ''Finding a peaceful place has become a utopia for us. Perhaps we will never have it again," said Wabiwa.

Reelected to a second five-year term in December, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has blamed neighbouring Rwanda for providing military support to the rebels. Rwanda denies the claim but UN experts have said there is substantial evidence of their forces in Congo.

Both regional and UN peacekeepers have been asked to leave Congo after the government accused them of failing to resolve the conflict.

Rajasingham said humanitarian agencies are doing their best to reach those affected by the conflict but warned that "an enormous influx of people is putting challenges beyond what we can meet right now".

"There has to be a solution to the suffering, to the displacement, to the loss of livelihoods, the loss of education," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India
4
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024