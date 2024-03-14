Left Menu

President Murmu to grace world spiritual mahotsav in Hyderabad on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 18:59 IST
President Murmu to grace world spiritual mahotsav in Hyderabad on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will grace the world spiritual mahotsav in Hyderabad on Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The one-of-a-kind spiritual congregation is being held from March 14 to 17 at Kanha Shanti Vanam, the headquarters of Heartfulness, non-profit organisation, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The event will bring spiritual leaders from all faiths and beliefs to one place at the world's largest meditation centre, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Thursday.

The president will grace the world spiritual mahotsav at Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad on March 15, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024