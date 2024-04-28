Multiple Casualties in Delhi Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Speeding Jaguar; Suspect At Large

A cab driver and two more people suffered serious injuries after a speeding luxury car hit their vehicle here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place early morning when a speeding Jaguar collided into the cab, two other vehicles and then a divider before coming to a halt near the Dhaula Kaun area of southwest Delhi, the police said. ''A PCR call was received at 4.55 am regarding the accident of three vehicles and three injured individuals. A team, which was sent to the spot, found that the injured had been shifted to some unknown hospitals,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Later, at 8.32 am, the police received information from AIIMS Hospital regarding the cab driver, identified as Harjeet Singh, and two other people, who were travelling in the same cab, DCP Meena said. Another senior police officer said that according to an eyewitness, one of the cars was driving on the wrong side. ''An eyewitness told us that they heard a loud sound while they were asleep. They saw that two cars collided and then one of them collided with two other vehicles and a divider before coming to a halt,'' the police officer said, adding that they are verifying the eyewitness's claim.

According to police sources, two people -- a man and a woman -- were travelling in the Jaguar car. They suffered minor injuries in the accident but fled the scene immediately after the incident, the sources said.

''We have identified the owner of the Jaguar car, who fled the scene after the accident. Teams have been sent to nab the accused,'' DCP Meena said. He said investigations are underway and the police are trying to find out if more people were injured in the accident.

