Skilling initiatives and partnerships will prepare our population for 21st-century job markets- Pradhan

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, today announced several strategic partnerships to bring scale and speed to the country’s skill ecosystem. Dr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Chairman, NCVET; Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE); Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution; Smt. Trishaljit Sethi, DG, DGT-MSDE; Smt. Sonal Mishra, Joint Secretary, MSDE; Smt. Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE; and Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, and MD, NSDC International also graced the event. During the event, the Minister also launched Mock Test 2.0 by NIMI in 12 languages and 4 New Age courses under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) in Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security which will prepare India’s youth for the technology-driven market.

Congratulating all the stakeholders for coming together to create futuristic instruments to further the skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling agenda, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, said, these skilling initiatives and partnerships will prepare the population for 21st century job markets, help them thrive as innovators and entrepreneurs and also contribute to driving economic growth. The two CoEs will equip youth with industry-ready skills, making them employable, enhance livelihoods and enable the enterprising ones to become entrepreneurs, he said.

The key announcements included strategic collaborations with industry partners, academia and government departments, the inauguration of two Centres of Excellence (CoE) in the media and electronics sector at Skill Development Institute (SDI) in Bhubaneshwar, the launch of Mock Test Application 2.0 by NIMI and introduction of four new-age courses for ITI and NSTI candidates. The aim is to bridge the gap between industry requirements and skill development initiatives, ensuring that India’s young workforce remains competitive and is adaptable to emerging trends.

MSDE has signed 19 MoUs with its various departments – one led by the Directorate General of Training (DGT), 3 MoUs signed by the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), 5 under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), one under PM Vishwakarma and 9 MoUs through the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). These collaborations with the private sector and fellow ministerial departments will play a pivotal role in transforming India into ‘Kushal Bharat Viksit Bharat' where the youth will not only be equipped to meet the demands of both domestic and international markets but also will lead and innovate on a global scale.

The government associations, industry players and academic institutions with whom the MoUs were signed are North-Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd, Gems & Jewellery Promotion Export Council, Divya Yog Mandir Trust, North-East Regional Agricultural Marketing Co-operation (NERAMAC), iHub for IIT Mandi, North-East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR), Takt Group, Meril Life Science Private Limited, IIT ISM Dhanbad, Sri Sri University, Coding Pro Technologies, Shobhit University, Meerut, Sanskriti University, Mathura, Silver Oak University, Ahmedabad, and Galgotias University, Greater Noida. Also, NEISBUD collaborated with the Ministry of Labour and Employment (MoLE), The Department of Food & Public Distribution and the Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts toward the sustainable development of entrepreneurial skills among various target groups aimed at the enhancement of self-employment opportunities. In addition, DGT renewed its partnership with the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN), facilitated by Quest Alliance in collaboration with other partners Accenture, Cisco, JP Morgan, and SAP.

The event witnessed the launch of two CoEs: Media and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) at the SDI in Bhubaneswar to elevate the capabilities of India’s youth population in the fields of Media & Entertainment and Electronics. By leveraging new-age technologies like Apple Studio Workstation, digital cameras, and the latest HP workstations, the centres will deliver cutting-edge training programs in courses like Graphic Design, Social Media Manager, Digital Marketing Manager, Video Editing, and Digital Marketing Manager. These courses are meticulously crafted based on extensive research and market mapping of the Media and Entertainment industry to make the sector aspirational in Odisha.

The delegates also released the Skill Gap Assessment Report on Green Hydrogen, undertaken by the Skill Council for Green Jobs, in association with USAID. The report will serve as a comprehensive guide in cultivating a pipeline for a skilled workforce in India's green hydrogen industry by proposing tailored training programs and practical recommendations to meet the evolving demands of this sector.

Recognizing the importance of adapting to the evolving job landscape, MSDE has been proactively introducing new-age trades, setting up ITIs dedicated to new-age technologies and providing entrepreneurial support through initiatives like the PM Mudra Yojana. Moreover, the launch of the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) underscores the ministry’s commitment to leveraging technology for inclusive skilling, offering personalized learning opportunities, and enhancing accessibility to skill development programs.

(With Inputs from PIB)