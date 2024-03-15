RSS introducing changes in content, nomenclature of its training programmes: Vaidya

Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-03-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 11:53 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has brought about changes in the content and nomenclature of its yearly training programmes and the revisions will be implemented from this year itself, said RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya on Friday.

He was addressing a press conference during the Sangh's annual 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' conclave, starting in Nagpur on Friday.

Vaidya said slight changes have been introduced in their 7-day 'Prathamik Shiksha Varg', 20-day 'Sangh Shiksha Varg-Pratham Varsh', 20-day 'Sangh Shiksha Varg-Dvitya Varsh' and 25-day 'Sangh Shiksha Varg-Tritiya Varsh' training programmes.

According to Vaidya, they now have a 3-day 'Prarambhik Varg' programme for new Sangh workers. The new recruits will then take part in the 'Prathamik Shiksha Varg' followed by a 15-day 'Sangh Shiksha Varg', which was earlier called 'Sangh Shiksha Varg-Pratham Varsh' and had a duration of 20 days.

Vaidya said that youth in large numbers are attending the Sangh training programmes. Every year, 15,000 to 17,000 young individuals participate in the 'Pratham Shiksha Varg' (Pratham Varsh class) and about 1 lakh in the 'Prathamik Shiksha Varg', he said.

"Henceforth, the 'Sangh Shiksha Varg' (Pratham Varsh) will be for 15 days," Vaidya said. The earlier training classes of 'Dvitya Varsha' and 'Tritya Varsh' will now be called 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-1' and 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg-2', respectively, said the RSS leader. Vaidya said that the content of 'Tritya Varsh' class has been tweaked a bit to provide behavioural training to the trainees by taking them to the field for 5 days. "This new syllabus and nomenclature will be implemented from this year," he said.

Asked if there will be discussions on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during the RSS conclave, Vaidya said Sangh always pitches for maximum voting, and RSS workers also create awareness among citizens about exercising their voting rights.

