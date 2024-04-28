PM Modi Accuses Congress of Politicizing OBC Reservation in Karnataka
PTI | Davangere | Updated: 28-04-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress in Karnataka is distributing OBC reservation to its vote bank: PM Modi at Davangere poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha polls: BJP to release election manifesto on April 14, say sources
"After PM Modi's roadshow, there will be a tsunami of support for us": BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena
Garhwal's women voters laud BJP's 'pro-women' schemes, flag delay in rehabilitating Chamoli victims
CPI(M), Congress compelled Tripura's indigenous people to take up arms: BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets BJP MP from Chamarajanagar Srinivas Prasad at his residence in Mysuru