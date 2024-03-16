JNUSU polls: Candidates for central panel posts finalised

The Jawaharlal Nehru University's election committee has finalised the list of candidates eligible to contest for the four central panel posts in the JNUSU polls, the first in four years.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union's (JNUSU) central panel includes the president, vice-president, general secretary and the joint secretary.

Polling will be held on March 22 and the results declared on March 24. Left-affiliated students' organisations will contest the elections in an alliance once again under the United Left Alliance banner. The United Left Alliance has fielded the All India Students' Association's (AISA) Dhananjay as its candidate for president, the Students' Federation of India's (SFI) Avijit Ghosh for vice-president, Swati Singh of the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) for general secretary and Sajid from the All India Students' Federation (AISF) for joint secretary.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has named Umesh Chandra Ajmeera as its candidate for president, Deepika Sharma for vice-president, Arjun Anand for secretary and Govid Daangi for joint secretary.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is contesting only for the posts of president and general secretary. Junaid Raza will contest for the president's post for the NSUI while Fareen Zaidi will contest for general secretary.

The university will also hold elections for councillors across its different schools.

The Left alliance swept the polls in 2019 with the SFI's Aishe Ghosh elected president of the students' union.

