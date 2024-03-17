Performers fear model code of conduct may dampen Shigmo festivities in Goa

As the model code of conduct has come into force for the Lok Sabha elections, performers participating in Goa's spring festival, Shigmo, worry that restrictions may be imposed on the celebrations.

The model code of conduct came into force on Saturday after the Election Commission of India declared poll dates for the 18th Lok Sabha.

The elections will begin on April 19, followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. The traditional Shigmo festivities in Goa will start on March 19, while parades sponsored by the state tourism department will be held from March 26 till April 8 across major cities of the coastal state. This won't be the first time performers have had to worry about celebrating the spring festival amid the model code of conduct, as they got a taste of it during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Vignesh Naik, who heads Suyog Shigmotsav Mandal at Adpai in Ponda taluka (South Goa), recalls how the police had thrown away drums during their performance at a Shigmo parade and participants had been manhandled.

"There are always time restrictions for music when the model code of conduct is in place. Officials designated by the ECI don't show any mercy or respect for traditions and stop the performances midway," he claimed. Youngsters have been practising for the parades for over a month and a half, said Shubham Subhash Naik, Mandaleshwar Managuru Shigmotsav Mandal, Vazem-Shiroda.

"You get only 10 to 15 minutes to perform in front of the judges. But in 2019, we saw how election officials ruthlessly stopped the performances," he said. Shigmo troupes have decided to approach Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the ECI demanding that restrictions be loosened for parades. "Youth have been practising every night to perform for the main event. They have been following the tradition passed on to them over so many generations," said Mayur Mablu Mhalshi from Dongrim Shigmotsav Mandal, Tiswadi.

When contacted, a senior official of the tourism department said they would take up the issue with ECI officials. "We will ensure that Shigmo festivities are not disrupted due to code of conduct restrictions," he said.

