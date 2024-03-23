Left Menu

Girls outshine boys in Bihar class 12 exams

PTI | Patna | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:35 IST
Girls have outshone boys in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate (class 12) exams, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

The overall pass percentage stood at 87.21, a significant improvement from last year's 83.73 per cent, an official said. BSEB chairman Anand Kishore said out of 12,91,684 students who sat for the exam, 11,26,439 passed.

The pass percentage for girls stands at 88.84, surpassing boys' pass percentage of 85.69, he said.

Toppers from various streams were also declared: Mrityunjay Kumar from Siwan topped in Science with 96.2 per cent, Tushar Kumar from Dariapur, Saran, secured the top spot in Arts with 96.4 per cent, and Priya Kumari from Sheikhpura district led in Commerce with 95.6 per cent.

In the Commerce stream, 94.88 per cent of candidates passed, while in Arts and Science streams, the pass percentages were 86.15 and 87.8, respectively.

A total of 5,24,939 students achieved first division, 5,04,897 secured second division, and 96,595 obtained third division, he added.

