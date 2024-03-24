Left Menu

Over 200 Nigerian students released after abduction in Kaduna

"The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities," Sani said. The gunmen had last week demanded a total of 1 billion naira ($690,000) for the release of the missing children and staff.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 11:59 IST
Over 200 Nigerian students released after abduction in Kaduna

Over 200 students and staff abducted by gunmen from a school in northern Nigeria earlier this month have been released unharmed, the office of the governor of the state of Kaduna said on Sunday, days before a deadline to pay a $690,000 ransom. The kidnapping, which took place on March 7 in Kuriga, a dusty town in northwestern Kaduna State, was the first mass abduction in Africa's most populous nation since 2021 when over 150 students were taken from a high school in Kaduna.

Abductions at Nigerian schools were first carried out by jihadist group Boko Haram, which seized 276 students from a girls' school in Chibok in northeastern Borno State a decade ago. Some of the girls have never been released. But the tactic has since been widely adopted by criminal gangs without ideological affiliation seeking ransom payments.

Kaduna governor Uba Sani said the country's National Security Adviser coordinated the release of the Kuriga schoolchildren. He did not give details. "The Nigerian Army also deserves special commendation for showing that with courage, determination and commitment, criminal elements can be degraded and security restored in our communities," Sani said.

The gunmen had last week demanded a total of 1 billion naira ($690,000) for the release of the missing children and staff. The government had said it would not pay any ransom, after the practice was outlawed in 2022.

But kidnappings by criminal gangs demanding ransoms have become an almost daily occurrence, especially in northern Nigeria, tearing apart families and communities who have to pool savings to pay ransoms, often forcing them to sell land, cattle and grain to secure their loved ones' release. ($1 = 1,447.8900 naira)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024