Odisha districts set up 'single-widow cells' to grant permission for campaigning activities

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 24-03-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 21:02 IST
Several districts in Odisha have set up 'single-widow cells' for granting permission to political parties and their candidates for election rallies and other campaigning activities, officials said Sunday. All the required permission such as the use of vehicles and sound systems during campaigning or at public meetings will be provided to candidates within 48 hours of receipt of applications, Ganjam Collector Dibyajyoti Parida said.

Ganjam and Kandhamal are among the districts that have established such cells ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha from May 13.

Teams of officials from various government departments will be engaged to oversee the applications, while assistant collectors will coordinate with them to give the required permission, Kandhamal Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil said.

The 'single-window cells' have been set up in the district collectors' offices and offices of other returning officers, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

