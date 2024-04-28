Left Menu

11-year-old tribal girl raped by two boys in MP's Alirajpur

11-year-old tribal girl raped by two boys in MP's Alirajpur

PTI | Alirajpur | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:08 IST
11-year-old tribal girl raped by two boys in MP's Alirajpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 11-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by two boys in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a village under the Jobat police station limits on Friday, an official said.

The girl was returning home from a wedding with two friends, and she stopped to attend nature's call in a field, Jobat's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Neeraj Namdeo said.

Two boys, in the age group of 14 to 18 years, raped the girl in the field while her friends fled the scene, he said.

The girl's aunt, who lived in the area, took her to Jobat Hospital, after which a police complaint was lodged, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the two boys and the person who helped them flee the scene, he said.

The trio were detained and sent to a juvenile home, he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress's state unit chief, Jitu Patwari, reached Jobat to meet the family members of the victim.

Talking to reporters after visiting the village, Patwari alleged, ''The accused had the political patronage of a minister, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should ask for his resignation.'' Talking to PTI over the phone, the minister said the authorities in Alirajpur were taking strict action against the accused as per the law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024