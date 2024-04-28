11-year-old tribal girl raped by two boys in MP's Alirajpur

A 11-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by two boys in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at a village under the Jobat police station limits on Friday, an official said.

The girl was returning home from a wedding with two friends, and she stopped to attend nature's call in a field, Jobat's sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Neeraj Namdeo said.

Two boys, in the age group of 14 to 18 years, raped the girl in the field while her friends fled the scene, he said.

The girl's aunt, who lived in the area, took her to Jobat Hospital, after which a police complaint was lodged, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the two boys and the person who helped them flee the scene, he said.

The trio were detained and sent to a juvenile home, he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress's state unit chief, Jitu Patwari, reached Jobat to meet the family members of the victim.

Talking to reporters after visiting the village, Patwari alleged, ''The accused had the political patronage of a minister, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should ask for his resignation.'' Talking to PTI over the phone, the minister said the authorities in Alirajpur were taking strict action against the accused as per the law.

