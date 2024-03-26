Investing in the Future: Manipur’s DYAS and Tenvic Sports Roll Out Coach Certification Program for Grassroots Development"

In the pic from left Mr T. Phulen Meitei (Director, DYAS Manipur), Dr Vineet Joshi (Chief Secretary, Manipur), Mr Vasanth Bharadwaj (Co-Founder, Tenvic Sports Education Pvt Ltd) On the 16th of March 2024, DYAS Manipur signed an MoU with TENVIC Sports to carry out a Coach Education Program dedicated towards the development of the youth of Manipur. The agreement, solidifies the commitment of both parties to collaborate in nurturing and promoting talent in the field of sports under the Coach Education Program titled 'LEAP - Rise to The Next Level'. TENVIC Sports will leverage its expertise and resources to develop comprehensive coach education programs tailored to the unique needs of Manipur's sporting landscape.

TENVIC Sports has been in operation since 2011 impacting the lives of more than 3.5 Lakh children in grassroot sports through Government and Private Schools. The TENVIC grassroot program is operational in 8 states across India. Since 2019, TENVIC has been operating a High-Performance Centre for Weightlifting in the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. Seven of the athletes from the HPC are currently training with the Indian Team at the National Centre of Excellence, Patiala. Three of these athletes have already won international medals for the country bringing laurels to the country, state and TENVIC. TENVIC aims to increase its reach in the grassroot sports base as well as expand its network of High-Performance Centres and build its Coach Education programs to build a sustainable sporting ecosystem across the country. The collaboration between DYAS Manipur and TENVIC Sports signifies a shared commitment to create a sporting ecosystem to engage the youth of Manipur through sport, elevate the standards of coaching and with a long-term goal of making Manipur the best sporting state in the country. Mr Vineet Joshi, Chief Secretary, Manipur, expressed his delight about the partnership and stressed on the need for investment in coach education programs. ''This partnership with TENVIC Sports underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of excellence in sports coaching. By investing in the development of coaches, we are laying a strong foundation for the growth and success of sports in Manipur.'' Anil Kumble, Co-founder TENVIC Sports, echoed his excitement about the partnership, stating, ''We are thrilled to embark on this journey with DYAS Manipur to empower coaches and enhance the quality of sports coaching in Manipur. By providing cutting-edge education and training opportunities, we aim to equip coaches with the knowledge and skills needed to unlock the full potential of athletes in the region.'' Vasanth Bharadwaj, Co-Founder and Director TENVIC Sports also conveyed his elation about the partnership. "We are elated to have signed this partnership with the DYAS Manipur. We aim to productively engage and develop the youth of Manipur into certified coaches through the LEAP – Rise To The Next Level Project, thereby creating a solid foundation for the enhancement of sports in the state. We would also like to thank the Chief Secretary, Mr Vineet Joshi for having provided us with the opportunity to make a positive impact on the sporting ecosystem of Manipur". Through strategic collaborations like this, DYAS Manipur and TENVIC Sports continue to reaffirm their dedication towards bringing a positive change in the sporting ecosystem nurturing talent at various levels across Manipur.

