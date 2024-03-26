Left Menu

Application deadline for CUET-UG extended till March 31: UGC chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 18:04 IST
Application deadline for CUET-UG extended till March 31: UGC chairman
  • Country:
  • India

The application deadline for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till March 31, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, the deadline was till 11 PM on Tuesday.

''The deadline for online submission of the application form for the CUET-UG – 2024 has been extended up to 9:50 PM on March 31, 2024 based on the request received from candidates and other stakeholders,'' he said. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 15 to 31.

The standardised test was introduced in 2022 to streamline admission processes across central, state, deemed and private universities nationwide.

A notable departure from tradition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined a hybrid examination format for CUET-UG 2024, including both computer-based testing and pen-and-paper modes for different subjects.

Officials have indicated that subjects witnessing high registration volumes will adopt a pen-and-paper format using optical mark recognition (OMR), while others will remain computer-based.

In the previous cycle, approximately 14.9 lakh registrations were recorded for CUET-UG, highlighting its significance in the higher education landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024