Left Menu

Ethiopia's biggest bank says it has recouped most of the cash lost during a system glitch

Ethiopias biggest bank says it has recouped nearly 80 per cent of the cash it lost during what it says was a glitch in its system that allowed customers to take out more money than they had in their accounts.Abe Sano, president of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, told reporters on Tuesday that around USD 14 million was withdrawn or digitally transferred during the error.

PTI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 26-03-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 21:27 IST
Ethiopia's biggest bank says it has recouped most of the cash lost during a system glitch
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia's biggest bank says it has recouped nearly 80 per cent of the cash it lost during what it says was a glitch in its system that allowed customers to take out more money than they had in their accounts.

Abe Sano, president of the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, told reporters on Tuesday that around USD 14 million was withdrawn or digitally transferred during the error. The value of the transactions ranged from 9 cents to USD 5,350, he said. The amount lost initially was reported as USD 40 million.

Nearly 15,000 people have voluntarily returned funds that were "taken illegally", the bank said in a statement. But 567 individuals haven't yet returned money that is not theirs. On Tuesday, the bank posted their names and account details online, in an apparent attempt to shame them into giving it back.

"The total amount remaining is not significant for the bank, but if this money is not fully recouped, it sends the wrong message," Abe said.

News of the glitch spread on social media on March 16. Much of the money was withdrawn by university students. Several universities have publicly urged their students to return the cash.

The problem was caused by a "routine system update and inspection" rather than a cyberattack, according to Ethiopia's central bank.

Established in 1963, the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia is the country's largest bank with 40 million customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024