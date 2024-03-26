Left Menu

IMF says reaches staff agreement with Serbia on stand-by arrangement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:13 IST
IMF says reaches staff agreement with Serbia on stand-by arrangement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that it has reached a staff-level agreement with Serbia on the third review of the country's two-year stand-by arrangement, which would make 400 mln euros available to Belgrade if approved by the IMF Executive Board.

The IMF said, however, that Serbian authorities have expressed their intention to continue to treat the 2.4 billion-euro stand-by arrangement as precautionary, given the country's accumulation of reserves and fiscal buffers and reduced macroeconomic imbalances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024