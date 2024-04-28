Left Menu

BSP Announces Candidate for Ludhiana Seat in Punjab's Assembly Elections

BSP announces Davinder Singh Ramgarhia as candidate for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. Ramgarhia belongs to the OBC category and is president of the All India Vishwakarma Foundation and Ramgarhia Board in Punjab. BSP has already announced candidates for nine other parliamentary constituencies in the state. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:46 IST
BSP Announces Candidate for Ludhiana Seat in Punjab's Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday announced Davinder Singh Ramgarhia as its candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the selection of Ramgarhia was made in accordance with the directive of BSP national president Mayawati.

Garhi further said that Ramgarhia belongs to the OBC category and currently holds the position of president at the All India Vishwakarma Foundation, Punjab and the Ramgarhia Board Punjab.

Garhi said the BSP had already released names of candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda and Gurdaspur parliamentary constituencies in the state. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of general elections on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024