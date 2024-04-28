BSP Announces Candidate for Ludhiana Seat in Punjab's Assembly Elections
BSP announces Davinder Singh Ramgarhia as candidate for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. Ramgarhia belongs to the OBC category and is president of the All India Vishwakarma Foundation and Ramgarhia Board in Punjab. BSP has already announced candidates for nine other parliamentary constituencies in the state. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday announced Davinder Singh Ramgarhia as its candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.
Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the selection of Ramgarhia was made in accordance with the directive of BSP national president Mayawati.
Garhi further said that Ramgarhia belongs to the OBC category and currently holds the position of president at the All India Vishwakarma Foundation, Punjab and the Ramgarhia Board Punjab.
Garhi said the BSP had already released names of candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda and Gurdaspur parliamentary constituencies in the state. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of general elections on June 1.
