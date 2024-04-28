BSP Announces Candidate for Ludhiana Seat in Punjab's Assembly Elections

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday announced Davinder Singh Ramgarhia as its candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the selection of Ramgarhia was made in accordance with the directive of BSP national president Mayawati.

Garhi further said that Ramgarhia belongs to the OBC category and currently holds the position of president at the All India Vishwakarma Foundation, Punjab and the Ramgarhia Board Punjab.

Garhi said the BSP had already released names of candidates for Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Sangrur, Patiala, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda and Gurdaspur parliamentary constituencies in the state. Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the last phase of general elections on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)