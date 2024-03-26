Left Menu

Delhi govt directs all its hospitals to ensure CCTV cameras are functional at all times

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:59 IST
Delhi govt directs all its hospitals to ensure CCTV cameras are functional at all times
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government on Tuesday directed all its hospitals to ensure that all CCTV cameras installed there are functional at all times and that the video feeds are stored properly.

The directions come close to two months after two medical students at a Delhi government-run hospital were allegedly sexually harassed by an assistant professor in the department of pharmacology.

''All the MS/MD/Dean/Director and Principals of hospitals and medical colleges under GNCTD are hereby directed to ensure that all the CCTV cameras installed in the hospitals/medical colleges are functioning all the time and video feeds are stored safely,'' read a circular from the health department.

The order also directed that necessary CCTV provisions be made immediately to cover all relevant areas to ensure the safety and security of all female students in all medical colleges.

''Also, there must be proper arrangement of audio-video recording in viva-voices of all girl students in all medical colleges taken by the male faculties within a week's time, and till such time, a female observer shall be deployed during such viva-voices to ensure safety and security of the girl students,'' the order read.

