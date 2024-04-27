Left Menu

Weather Advisory: Heat Wave Alert Issued for Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad Districts in Kerala

IMD issues heat wave alert for Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts in Kerala due to rising temperatures. Temperatures could reach up to 41 degree Celsius, posing health risks such as sunburn and heatstroke. Authorities advise caution, including avoiding daytime activities, using umbrellas, and staying hydrated.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:15 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued heat wave alert in Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala.

The heat wave conditions would prevail in many places of these districts on April 27 and 28, the IMD said in a statement.

The alert was issued in the wake of extreme heat recorded in the last few days and based on predictions that the temperature would rise up to 41 degree celsius in Palakkad and 40 degree celsius each in Kollam and Thrissur districts, it said.

People should maintain extreme caution during such situations, authorities said.

There are chances of people suffering sunburn and heatstroke, the statement said, adding that heatstroke can also lead to death.

Authorities also advised people to take umbrellas while going out and drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

Among many directives, the IMD urged people to avoid going out during the day time as much as possible and postpone all public events to evening.

