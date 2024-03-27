Left Menu

Israel Aerospace Industries opens Indian subsidiary in New Delhi

Aerospace and defence company, Israel Aerospace Industries IAI, has opened its Indian subsidiary in New Delhi, according to an official statement.IAI made the announcement at an event held here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:28 IST
  • India

Aerospace and defence company, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), has opened its Indian subsidiary in New Delhi, according to an official statement.

IAI made the announcement at an event held here. The opening of AeroSpace Services India (ASI) is in sync with the Indian government’s vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India', it said.

''This also shows the commitment to a strong partnership between IAI and DRDO in developing and supporting advanced systems for the Indian armed forces,'' the statement said.

AeroSpace Services India is the ''sole authorised OEM's Technical Representative for the entire Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system,'' it said.

''IAI proudly presents ASI as our first major milestone towards India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision on self-reliance. India and Israel's partnership has witnessed state-of-the-art achievement. This growth and development will create history when our two nations will foster IAI's technology and India's talent and expertise in the defence sector,'' the statement quoted IAI's President and CEO Boaz Levy as saying.

ASI boasts a workforce of approximately 50 employees, with 97 per cent being Indian nationals. Headquartered in Delhi, ASI's strategically located branches extend its services across the entirety of the Indian subcontinent, reaffirming its commitment to nationwide coverage and customer satisfaction, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

