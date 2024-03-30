Left Menu

Easter: May Risen Christ help us face forces of violence, says Archbishop of Goa and Daman

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:17 IST
On the eve of Easter, Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao on Saturday prayed that the ''Risen Christ may help us face the forces of violence and become messengers of peace''.

Easter celebrates the triumph of Lord Jesus over sin and death, thus bringing hope to humankind, he said.

''We pray that the Risen Christ may help us face the forces of violence and become messengers of peace, particularly in the conflict-ridden situations and areas around us. May we thus help build a future of love, truth and hope,'' he said in his Easter message.

''As we prepare ourselves for the Solemn Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St. Francis Xavier in our Archdiocese, we remember that, five centuries ago, this saint lived among us to proclaim this same good news,'' he said.

The decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier would be held at the end of this calendar year.

''May this great saint intercede for each one of us and teach us, especially the Christian faithful, to imbibe the values of the Risen Lord and be messengers of hope and joy in this world of tears,'' he added.

