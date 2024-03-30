Left Menu

Driver, 2 kids killed in road accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-03-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 22:07 IST
Two minors among three died in a road accident on the Delhi Meerut Expressway on Saturday, police said.

Eleven students from Amroha district were on their way to Jamia Millia Islamia University to appear in an entrance exam for admission in class 6 when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the expressway and another truck hit the vehicle from behind, they said.

Car driver Anas (24) and two students -- Unesh (12) and Azam (13) -- died in the accident, Assistant Commissioner of Police Ziauddin Ahmed said The driver of the two trucks fled from the spot, the officer said, adding that the injured children are being treated.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

