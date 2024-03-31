Left Menu

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 31-03-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 18:56 IST
Cancer screening-cum-medical camp for veterans conducted by Army and AIIMS in Bathinda
The Black Charger Brigade of the Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army in collaboration with AllMS Bathinda organised a cancer screening-cum-medical camp for military veterans in the Bathinda district.

The medical camp was organised to provide essential medical services and recognise the yeoman service rendered by the soldiers, under the theme 'Grateful for Your Service to the Nation', said an official statement.

The medical camp was conducted by a joint team of doctors from the Indian Army and AlIMS Bathinda which included medical specialists from the fields of ENT, surgical and dental care.

In addition to the specialist medical services, cancer screening of veterans was also undertaken by the medical team. Mata Sahib Kaur College, Talwandi Sabo provided administrative support, including voluntary community service by the students to assist the medical team.

''On the occasion, health awareness programmes for the veterans and their families under the aegis of Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV), DPDO (Defence Pension Disbursing Office) and ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) were also organised,'' it said.

