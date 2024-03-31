IPL Scoreboard: CSK vs DC
- India
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw c Dhoni b Jadeja 43 David Warner c Pathirana b Mustafizur Rahman 52 Rishabh Pant c Gaikwad b Pathirana 51 Mitchell Marsh b Pathirana 18 Tristan Stubbs b Pathirana 0 Axar Patel not out 7 Abishek Porel not out 9 Extras: (B-2, LB-2, NB-2, W-5) 11 Total: ( For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-93, 2-103, 3-134, 4-134, 5-178 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-42-0, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-24-0, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-47-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-43-1, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0-31-3. MORE
