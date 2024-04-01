Left Menu

UP teacher booked for thrashing student for not touching feet, making casteist remarks

01-04-2024
A primary school teacher has been booked here for allegedly thrashing a Class 6 student and passing casteist remarks after he refused to touch his feet, police said on Monday.

The boy's father Akaljeet in his complaint alleged that his son Manish suffered serious injury in his eyes and got hurt in the back when he was beaten up by the teacher, they said.

Based on the father's complaint, a case has been registered against Ravishankar Pandey, a mathematics teacher at Murarpur Primary School in the Urwa police station area here, under the SC/ST Act, the police said.

According to Akaljeet, the incident took place on March 27 at the school during the recess period when Pandey asked Manish to touch his feet as a mark of respect. When the boy refused to do so, the teacher allegedly kicked and punched him before picking him up and slamming him on the floor.

When Manish started crying after getting hurt, the teacher abused him and even threatened of getting him expelled from the school, the police said citing the complaint.

Akaljeet also alleged that the inner lining of his son's eyes got damaged in the incident.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar said based on Akaljeet's complaint, a case was registered on Sunday and the police are investigating the case.

Basic Shiksha Adhikar (BSA) Ramendra Kumar said that the case has come to his notice and the matter will be investigated with impartiality and action be taken accordingly.

