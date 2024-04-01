CPI(M) to release Lok Sabha polls manifesto on April 4
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M) will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 4, it said on Monday.
The seven-phase elections will be held between April 19 and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.
The CPI(M) has announced candidates for some seats from Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tripura.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kerala police launch probe into kidnapping of three persons in Aluva
PETA, actor Priyamani donate mechanical elephant to Kerala temple
"CBI and ED are not ready to question Kerala CM": Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan alleges unholy nexus between CPI(M) and BJP
Kerala litterateur Prabha Varma awarded Saraswati Samman
KPCC urges poll panel to reschedule election date in Kerala