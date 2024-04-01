CPI(M) to release Lok Sabha polls manifesto on April 4

The CPI(M) will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 4, it said on Monday.

The seven-phase elections will be held between April 19 and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4.

The CPI(M) has announced candidates for some seats from Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tripura.

