Governor claims Bengal varsity campuses ‘mini-Sandeshkhali’, orders judicial probe

Today, he ordered a judicial enquiry into corruption, violence and misuse of university campuses in West Bengal for electioneering and political purposes, the official said.Allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabs were levelled against local leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district recently.

05-04-2024
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday claimed that university campuses in the state have become "mini-Sandeshkhali", and ordered a judicial enquiry into the alleged violence, corruption and misuse of varsities for political purposes, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, who is the chancellor of all state-run universities, will constitute a one-man commission headed by a retired Judge of the Supreme Court or high court to look into the matter, he added.

''The governor has realised that all state-run university campuses have become mini-Sandeshkhali. Today, he ordered a judicial enquiry into corruption, violence and misuse of university campuses in West Bengal for electioneering and political purposes," the official said.

Allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabs were levelled against local leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district recently. Bose's order for the judicial probe came a day after he directed the state government to remove Education Minister Bratya Basu from the Cabinet following a meeting he chaired with TMC leaders inside the campus of the University of Gour Banga on March 30.

The governor alleged that by holding the meeting on the institute premises, Basu has brought ''discredit to the university system''.

