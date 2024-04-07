Thousands attend Yoga Mahotsav to mark beginning of 75-day countdown to IYD

The 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga on June 21 began on Sunday with a well-attended Yoga Mahotsav in Maharashtra's Pune.

Thousands actively engaged in the practice of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at the event jointly organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and the National Institute of Naturopathy, Ministry of Ayush, at Pune's Nowrosjee Wadia College. The display of enthusiasm by the participants underscores the growing importance of yoga in fostering personal and societal betterment, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Ayush, said, ''Yoga is a global movement towards a healthier and better tomorrow.'' Vishwas Mandlik, President, Yoga Vidya Gurukul, Nashik, said, ''Yoga is a wonderful gift of India's rich heritage that has helped in making the world a healthier place.'' ''Yoga is basically a spiritual discipline which is based on an extremely subtle science that concentrates on bringing harmony between mind and body,'' he said. After the addresses, a live demonstration of CYP was performed by experts from MDNIY under the leadership of their director wherein more than 5,000 yoga 'sadhaks' (practitioners) performed, the statement said.

The programme was streamed on various social media platforms of the Ministry of Ayush, MDNIY and other yoga institutions.

The Indian Yoga Association also supported the event, the statement said.

