BSP names Punjab AAP MLA's father as candidate from Ferozepur LS seat

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Monday named the father of the Punjab AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy as its candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.

The Jalalabad MLA's father Surinder Kamboj joined the Mayawati-led party on Saturday. The BSP cut ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal in February and announced to go it alone in the parliamentary polls.

The announcement of fielding Kamboj from Ferozepur was made by the BSP's in-charge for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Randhir Singh Beniwal.

Beniwal said the party will soon name its candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab. The BSP previously announced its candidate from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

The SAD and the BSP had contested the 2022 Punjab assembly polls in alliance.

