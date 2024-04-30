Left Menu

LS polls: Nominations begin in Haryana; Union minister Rao Inderjit among 7 to file papers

Nomination process for Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha constituencies began, with Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh among candidates filing nominations. Gurugram saw multiple filings, while Sonipat, Sirsa, and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh had one each. Deadline for filing is May 6, with scrutinization on May 7 and withdrawal by May 9. 1,99,81,982 eligible voters will participate in the May 25 polling.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2024 00:01 IST
The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana began on Monday, with Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh among seven candidates filing their papers before the respective returning officers, officials said.

Among the prominent candidates, Singh filed his nomination from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency on the first day of filing of papers.

One more candidate filed a nomination from Gurugram, three nominations were filed from Sonipat and one each from Sirsa and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh.

No nominations were filed from other seats.

The deadline for filing nominations is May 6 while the scrutiny of papers will be done on May 7. The candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

As many as 1,99,81,982 voters across the state are eligible to cast their votes in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, officials said.

Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 25.

