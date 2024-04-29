Nomination filing for 4 Jharkhand Lok Sabha seats begins

The nomination process for four Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand where elections will be held on May 25 commenced on Monday with the issuance of the notification for the sixth phase of polls in the country, an official said.

The four constituencies are Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi and Jamshedpur.

The nomination exercise started at 11 am and will continue till 3 pm every day till the last date of the process on May 6, the election official said.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on May 7 and the last day of withdrawing nomination is May 9.

Over 81.90 lakh electors, including 39.95 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the phase.

The INDIA bloc and the NDA have declared their candidates for the four seats in the phase.

The AJSU party, a partner of the BJP-led NDA, has fielded its sitting MP Chandra Prakash Chaudhary from Giridih Lok Sabha seat, while BJP has nominated its Baghmara MLA Dulu Mahto from Dhanbad, incumbent MP Sanjay Seth from Ranchi and sitting MP Bidyut Baran Mahto from Jamshedpur.

From the INDIA bloc, JMM has fielded its Tundi MLA Mathura Mahto from the Giridih seat and Bahragora legislator Samir Kumar Mohanty from Jamshedpur, while the Congress has resposed faith in Anupama Singh, wife for Bermo legislator Jai Mangal Singh, from Dhanbad, Yashaswini Sahay, a political newbie and daughter of former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay, from Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency.

After the final day of withdrawal of nominations on Monday, as many as 45 candidates are in the poll fray from Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu parliamentary constituencies. They will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

A total of 14 candidates are in the fray from the Singhbhum seat, seven from Khunti, 15 from Lohardaga and nine from Palamu constituency, according to an official statement from the CEO's office, Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Mahesh Kumar of the Right to Recall Party filed his nomination papers on Monday, soon after the Election Commission issued the notification for Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat.

The steel city will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer of East Singhbhum Ananya Mittal said at a press conference here.

Over 18 lakh electors, including 9,27,981 women, 32,000 first-time voters and 132 transgenders, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 1,132 polling stations in the constituency.

Filing of nominations will continue till May 6, followed by scrutiny the next day, and withdrawal of nominations by May 9, the DC said.

Considering the heatwave affecting the state, arrangements such as sheds, adequate drinking water, and primary healthcare facilities will be made available at the polling centres, the official said. To ensure a peaceful, free, and fair election, 230 sector officers, 18 flying squad teams and 21 static teams will be deployed, the DC added.

