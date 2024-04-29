Left Menu

Nagpur Airport Cleared After Bomb Threat Email Proves False

Nagpur airport received a bomb threat via email, leading to a thorough security check. Despite a meticulous search, no suspicious items were found. The airport remains safe and operational, with enhanced security measures in place. Similar threats were reported at other Indian airports, but all were found to be hoaxes.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:55 IST
The Nagpur airport was thoroughly checked on Monday by security personnel after authorities received a bomb threat via an email, but nothing suspicious was found, an official of the aerodrome said.

After the email, claiming a bomb was planted in the airport, was received security personnel immediately launched an intensive search of the premises, he said.

However, nothing suspicious was found, said the airport official.

Security was stepped up at the busy airport as a precautionary measure, he added.

Some other airports in the country had also received similar bomb threat emails, the official informed.

