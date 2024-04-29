Nagpur Airport Cleared After Bomb Threat Email Proves False

The Nagpur airport was thoroughly checked on Monday by security personnel after authorities received a bomb threat via an email, but nothing suspicious was found, an official of the aerodrome said.

After the email, claiming a bomb was planted in the airport, was received security personnel immediately launched an intensive search of the premises, he said.

However, nothing suspicious was found, said the airport official.

Security was stepped up at the busy airport as a precautionary measure, he added.

Some other airports in the country had also received similar bomb threat emails, the official informed.

