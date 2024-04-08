LS polls: Zero withdrawals in Ghaziabad, Noida

None of the candidates for election to Lok Sabha from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad took back their names on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, officials said.

With this, there will be 15 candidates in the fray from the Gautam Buddh Nagar seat and 14 in Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh, which go to polls on April 26 in the second phase of the general elections 2024.

''No candidate from Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency withdrew his nomination till the time fixed for withdrawal of nomination today, April 8,'' the district information office said in a brief statement.

Similarly, the district information office in Ghaziabad said none of the candidates have withdrawn their nomination for the polls.

A total of 34 contenders, including 25 Independents, had filed nominations from Gautam Buddh Nagar out of which applications of 19 were rejected after scrutiny on April 5.

In Ghaziabad, a total of 35 candidates had filed their nominations and 14 of them were approved.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, those still in the fray are BJP's Mahesh Sharma, Samajwadi Party's Mahendra Singh Nagar, BSP's Rajendra Singh Solanki, Rajeev Mishra (Jai Hind National Party), Naresh Nautiyal (Bhartiya Rashtriya Jansatta), Manish Kumar Dwivedi (Akhil Bhartiya Parivar Party), Ran Singh Dudee (Super Power India Party), Narvadeshwar (Subhashwadi Bharatiya Samajwadi Party), Kishor Singh (National Party), Bhim Prakash Jigyasu (Viron ke Vir Indian Party), and Km Shalu (Loktantrik Janshakti Party).

Also, Parag Kaushik, Mahkar Singh, Mohd Mumtaj Aalam and Shivam Ashutosh are fighting it out as Independent candidates.

Among those who are still in the fray in Ghaziabad are BJP's Atul Garg, Congress' Dolly Sharma, BSP's Nand Kishor Pundir, Rashtra Nirman Party's Anand Kumar, Rashtriya Jan Karmath Party's Anshul Gupta, Subhashwadi Bhartiya Samajwadi Party's Dhirendra Singh Bhadauria, Samaj Vikas Kranti Party's Jagdish Yadav, and Right to Recall Party's Pooja.

Besides them, six Independent nominees Abhishek Pundir, Avdesh Kumar, Aurangjev, Kavita, Natthu Singh Chaudhary and Ravi Kumar Panchal are in the fight, according to the official list.

