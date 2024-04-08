Left Menu

Bihar show-causes 1,434 headmasters of govt-run schools over mid-day meal feedback

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:38 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Education Department has issued show-cause notices to nearly 1,450 headmasters or in-charge of government-run primary and middle schools, who failed to respond to a feedback system for the mid-day meal scheme.

In a recent letter to District Education Officers (DEOs) across the state, the department also said salaries of 1,434 headmasters/in-charge are “withheld till further orders”.

As per the missive, 1,434 headmasters/in-charge did not respond to the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), developed by the department, to monitor the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in 72,000 government schools, from November 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024. Under the IVRS, the headmasters or in-charge are asked three questions to elicit information on the presence of students in school, number of beneficiaries and whether the food prepared is as per the menu of the day.

A maximum of 175 headmasters or in-charge of primary and middle schools in Siwan district failed to respond to the IVRS system during the period followed by Madhubani (112) and Darbhanga (78), according to the letter, which is in the possession of PTI.

Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar was not available for comment on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

