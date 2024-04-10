Encouraging scientific rigor will further bolster people's confidence in homeopathy: Prez

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said research and proficiency will play an important role in further increasing the acceptance and popularity of homeopathy.

Inaugurating a two-day symposium organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy here on World Homoeopathy Day, Murmu said homeopathy has been adopted in many countries as a simple and accessible treatment method.

All over the world, many institutions at international, national and local levels have been promoting homeopathy, she said while appreciating the Ministry of AYUSH, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, National Commission for Homeopathy, National Institute of Homeopathy and other such institutions for their contribution in the promotion of homeopathy in India.

''The importance of research is continuously increasing in the 21st century.

Therefore, the theme of this symposium 'Empowering Research, Enhancing Proficiency' is very relevant,'' she said emphasising that research and proficiency will play an important role in further increasing the acceptance and popularity of homeopathy.

The President said many people share the experiences of those who have benefited from homeopathy after trying other treatment methods.

''But such experiences can be recognised in the scientific community only when presented with facts and analysis. Such factual analysis done on a large scale is called authentic medical research. Encouraging scientific rigour will further increase people's confidence in this medical system,'' Murmu said.

The President also said healthy people create a healthy society and a healthy nation is built on the foundation of a healthy society.

''Scientific validity forms the basis of authenticity. Both acceptance and popularity will increase with authenticity. Your efforts to empower research and enhance proficiency will be beneficial in promoting homeopathy. This will benefit everyone involved in homeopathy, including doctors, patients, drug manufacturers, and researchers," she said.

The President further said the continuous improvement in the education system of homeopathy will make this method of treatment more attractive to young students. The involvement of a large number of young people is essential for the bright future of homeopathy, she added.

