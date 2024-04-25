Delhi Parents Association Accuses Private Schools of Unauthorized Fee Hikes
Delhi Parents Association accuses private schools on government land of hiking fees without approval. The DPA claims a 94% increase in fees since 2015 without authorization. They demand action and refunds for excessive charges. The association also raises concerns over lack of transparency and unauthorized fee increases by schools.
A parents association on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Delhi government's education department, alleging that private schools built on government land were hiking fee without prior approvals.
The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) claimed in its complaint that the private schools have been hiking fee substantially.
''The fee has been hiked by certain schools by 94 per cent since 2015 without any authorisation,'' said DPA president Aparajita Gautam in the statement.
The DPA demanded immediate action over fee hike in an unathorised manner and refunds for extra money charged from the parents, he added.
The association also highlighted various grievances such as lack of transparency in fee structures and fee hike in an unauthorised manner, the statement said.
