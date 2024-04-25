Left Menu

Delhi Parents Association Accuses Private Schools of Unauthorized Fee Hikes

Delhi Parents Association accuses private schools on government land of hiking fees without approval. The DPA claims a 94% increase in fees since 2015 without authorization. They demand action and refunds for excessive charges. The association also raises concerns over lack of transparency and unauthorized fee increases by schools.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:12 IST
Delhi Parents Association Accuses Private Schools of Unauthorized Fee Hikes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A parents association on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Delhi government's education department, alleging that private schools built on government land were hiking fee without prior approvals.

The Delhi Parents Association (DPA) claimed in its complaint that the private schools have been hiking fee substantially.

''The fee has been hiked by certain schools by 94 per cent since 2015 without any authorisation,'' said DPA president Aparajita Gautam in the statement.

The DPA demanded immediate action over fee hike in an unathorised manner and refunds for extra money charged from the parents, he added.

The association also highlighted various grievances such as lack of transparency in fee structures and fee hike in an unauthorised manner, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024