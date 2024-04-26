Left Menu

Latur Elections: Unique Polling Booths to Highlight District's Heritage and Culture

Besides, each assembly seat in the district will have at least one eco-friendly booth, the official said.It is the brainchild of collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, he added.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:51 IST
Latur Elections: Unique Polling Booths to Highlight District's Heritage and Culture
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Innovative polling booths showcasing renowned aspects of Latur, including its education pattern and dog breeds, will be set up for the Lok Sabha polls, a district official said on Friday.

The booth pertaining to the education pattern will come in Jayakranti College, while a booth in Vadval Nagnath in Chakur tehsil will inform about Sanjeevani Bet and its environmental importance due to the presence of a large number of herbs, he said.

''The polling booths in Janwa village will have information on Pashmi and Caravan (Mudhol) breeds of dogs, which are reared here. The booths in Ausa and Udgir will have boards etc about forts there. Besides, each assembly seat in the district will have at least one eco-friendly booth,'' the official said.

It is the brainchild of collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024