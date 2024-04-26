Latur Elections: Unique Polling Booths to Highlight District's Heritage and Culture

Innovative polling booths showcasing renowned aspects of Latur, including its education pattern and dog breeds, will be set up for the Lok Sabha polls, a district official said on Friday.

The booth pertaining to the education pattern will come in Jayakranti College, while a booth in Vadval Nagnath in Chakur tehsil will inform about Sanjeevani Bet and its environmental importance due to the presence of a large number of herbs, he said.

''The polling booths in Janwa village will have information on Pashmi and Caravan (Mudhol) breeds of dogs, which are reared here. The booths in Ausa and Udgir will have boards etc about forts there. Besides, each assembly seat in the district will have at least one eco-friendly booth,'' the official said.

It is the brainchild of collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, he added.

